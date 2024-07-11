A Change In Weather Is On The Horizon

Covering period of Thursday 11 - Monday 16 July

MetService is forecasting a continuation of the settled weather pattern across Aotearoa New Zealand into the weekend, apart from showery weather along the eastern North Island. However, the return of rain is on the horizon, with a shift from the recent dry and chilly conditions.

The winter high pressure that has settled over Aotearoa New Zealand this week sticks around well into the weekend, continuing to bring settled weather to much of the country. The exception will be the eastern North Island, where cloudy and showery conditions are expected from today (Thursday) through to Sunday, extending to the Marlborough and North Canterbury coasts on Friday.

After a week of true winter chill, Friday morning promises another brisk start for the upper North Island. Parts of Auckland might be waking up to their coldest temperatures of the year so far, with frosts likely in sheltered spots.

While the mostly dry and calm weather may have been good news for those enjoying the first week of school holidays, many might be wondering when the rain will be returning. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane has more details.

“By the end of Sunday, we see the approach of a large rain-bearing weather system from the Tasman Sea, something we really have not seen since the beginning of the month. This is looking to bring rain or showers to many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand next Monday and Tuesday. The top of the North Island, Bay of Plenty, and northern Tairāwhiti Gisborne look likely to be the wettest of the lot.”

Next week's temperatures will also break from the recent chill. “Frosts have been a regular part of our mornings lately, but next week, they will be less common, mainly confined to inland and southern parts of the South Island,” says Makgabutlane. “It's going to be a welcome change for those who have been scraping ice off their windshields every morning.”

