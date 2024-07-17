Police Appeal For Information After Woman Injured In Hamilton Incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson, Hamilton City Area Investigations Manager:

Police investigating an incident where a person was hit by a vehicle in Fairfield, Hamilton, last night are appealing for the man pictured to contact us, as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

At around 7:15pm, Tuesday 16 July, a person is reported to have been hit by a Mazda 6 sedan after attempting to run from the same vehicle on Clarkin Road, near Golden Place. The woman was then transported from the scene in the same vehicle.

Those involved are believed to be known to each other, and the victim has since been located and is in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

Police are conducting a number of enquiries including examining the vehicle involved, a scene examination, and speaking to the victim as we piece together the circumstances around what occurred.

Police are providing support to the victim and their family who we will keep updated on any updates in the investigation.

We are appealing for any information that may be able to assist in our investigation, including any video footage, or information around the incident last night, and for the man pictured to contact us.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation please contact us on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number: 240716/0063

