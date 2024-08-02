Yanfei Bao Investigation: Identity Formally Confirmed

Police have today received confirmation the remains located in Greenpark, Canterbury on Tuesday 30 July, are those of Yanfei Bao.

The remains were carefully exhumed from a gravesite at a private property and underwent a forensic post mortem on Wednesday 31 July.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves was notified the formal identification of Yanfei’s remains were accepted by the Coroner today.

“This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family,” says DI Reeves.

Police are not in a position to share further details of the post mortem in light of a pending court appearance of a 53-year-old charged with murder.

A scene examination at the Greenpark property has been completed.

