Yanfei Bao Investigation: Identity Formally Confirmed
Police have today received confirmation the remains located in Greenpark, Canterbury on Tuesday 30 July, are those of Yanfei Bao.
The remains were carefully exhumed from a gravesite at a private property and underwent a forensic post mortem on Wednesday 31 July.
Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves was notified the formal identification of Yanfei’s remains were accepted by the Coroner today.
“This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family,” says DI Reeves.
Police are not in a position to share further details of the post mortem in light of a pending court appearance of a 53-year-old charged with murder.
A scene examination at the Greenpark property has been completed.