Animal Justice Party Condemns Cat Cruelty Incident in Christchurch, Calls for Action

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is outraged by the recent video showing a cat being thrown from a moving vehicle in Christchurch. This distressing footage has prompted an investigation by the SPCA.

Danette Wereta, spokesperson for AJP, expressed her deep concern: "It is devastating that once again, Canterbury is in the news for cat cruelty. This is deeply distressing, and we must value the lives of animals. Such unacceptable behavior cannot be taken lightly, and we are very worried about the well-being of the cat involved. The glorification of violence is not okay. Research supports the harmful effects of such activities on children's development. A study published in the Journal of Family Violence highlights the link between childhood exposure to animal cruelty and later interpersonal violence."

The Animal Justice Party calls for stronger measures to protect animals and urges the public to report any instances of animal cruelty to the appropriate authorities.

Animals can be so vulnerable to this cruelty and don't have the ability to speak up. Imagine if they could talk and we could hear their suffering. That's why AJP is needed—to be a voice for the animals. Visit animaljustice.org.nz to see how you can help.

Consider supporting AJP's ongoing efforts to protect animals by joining or donating.

