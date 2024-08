Update: Serious Crash, Morrinsville-Tahuna Road

Police can now advise one person has died following a crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road this afternoon.

A second person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police just after 1pm today.

The road remains closed around the crash scene.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Morrinsville-Tahuna Road and Quine Road, and Morrinsville-Tahuna Road and Paeroa-Tahuna Road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media