Send Ya Lids Off To School. Competition Aims To Lift Lid On Stratford’s Top Recycling Problem

Schools and early childhood centres in Stratford district are collecting clean plastic milk and cream bottle lids from their communities during terms 3 and 4 this year, to see who can amass the most lids per family. The prize for the winning school? $1,000 worth of vouchers for a local business of their choice.

Stratford residents have some of the cleanest recycling in New Zealand, with an average recycling contamination rate of around 3%. But, when a recycling bin does contain contamination, the culprit is more often than not the humble little lid.

Competition organiser Peter McNamara, Waste & Water Education Officer at Stratford District, says lids can’t be recycled through home kerbside recycling bins. “You might think you’re doing the right thing, but those lids you throw in your home kerbside recycling bin are too light and small to go in recycling sorting machines. Lids fall out, get everywhere they shouldn’t, and generally make a nuisance of themselves. Some also contain seals or materials that just can’t be recycled.”

“Lids need to go in your red general waste bin, or even better, to a special lid recycler or drop-off point, like one of our competing schools, so they can be reused,” says Peter.

All plastic lids collected through the competition will be processed and reused by The Junction Zero Waste Hub in New Plymouth and Egmont Refuse & Recycling in Hawera. They’re currently the only organisations recycling lids on a large scale in Taranaki, with milk and cream bottle lids the only type they’re able to process.

“We hope to collect as many as 15,000 plastic lids to keep them out of home recycling bins and give people a different option than just throwing them away,” says Peter. “And you don’t need to have tamariki in school to help. Anyone can collect clean plastic milk and cream lids and drop them off at a participating school.”

Information about the competition is available at Stratford.govt.nz/Lids

Milk & cream lid drop off points

Stratford Diocese

Stratford Community Childcare Centre

Stratford Primary school

Huiakama School

Marco School

Avon Primary

Toko School

