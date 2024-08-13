Removal Of Contaminated Sawdust From Tāhunanui’s Back Beach Set To Begin

Work to remove contaminated sawdust and sand from Tāhunanui’s Back Beach and restore the site with low-level dunes and an alternative car parking area will begin in September.

At least 6500m3 of contaminated sawdust, and even more contaminated sand, is expected to be removed from the upper Back Beach car park and taken to the York Valley Landfill’s hazardous waste facility.

Transporting the material out of the reserve is expected to take at least six weeks before restoration of the site and installation of the new gravel car park takes place.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says Tāhunanui Beach is one of Nelson’s most treasured areas and the dumping of contaminated wood waste in the 1960s is a sad commentary on the lack of respect for the coastal environment at that time.

“We have decided to get on with this remediation work, so we get it done before the busy summer season, minimise the cost of maintaining the short-term protection measures and reduce the risk of a major storm spreading the material.

“I am hopeful of getting Government funding for this remediation work, estimated to cost $5.2 million. The Government has provided funding for the investigation and remediation design stage and indicated it will assist with the cost. The funding application has been lodged with the Ministry for the Environment and is being given urgent consideration.

“It will be disruptive for beach users having excavators and trucks on the Tāhunanui Beach Reserve, but I ask for tolerance for the contractors to get the job done as quickly as possible. We want the beach back in pristine condition for Christmas and the summer holiday season,” Mayor Nick says.

A graphic showing the area for the restored dunes, the new car parking area and the beach access way. (Photo/Supplied)

Tāhunanui Liaison Councillor Campbell Rollo says Council is fulfilling its commitment to find a solution for remediating the site, made when the contamination was confirmed.

“We have been in regular contact with the Tāhunanui Beach concessionaires and stakeholders who are aware of the disruption, but at the same time are happy to see Council getting on with the work. We’re taking the opportunity to create about 20 additional car parks during the clean-up project and I am sure these will be well used in the busy months at our popular beach.”

Council Group Manager Community Services, Andrew White says every care has been taken in planning the extraction of contaminated the material to ensure the work is carried out in a way that is as efficient and safe as possible for both reserve users and the environment.

“Tāhunanui Beach is a well-loved location for many in Nelson. Ensuring the work is completed safely and before the busy summer season starts is a priority.

“The risk of contaminants affecting recreational areas is considered low, as these risks are generally associated with long-term exposure, however we ask people to keep a close eye on their children and pets, stay clear of the work area and be aware of trucks moving through the reserve on weekdays.”

A comprehensive coastal assessment has shown that removing the contaminated material and reinstating the area is unlikely to have a material impact on erosion of the shoreline, and the reinstatement of the dunes will have a positive ecological impact.

“The chosen plant species, including pīngao and spinifex, along with other native plants, will support the formation of dunes and restore species habitat. If the weather permits, planting will occur before the summer season and will continue over several years until the dunes are fully established.

“We haven’t forgotten the existing wildlife. Before work starts, pre-clearance checks will be made for nesting birds, and any native lizards found in the area will be relocated.”

Trucks will take the contaminated material out via Bisley Walk. (Photo/Supplied)

Road access to Back Beach will be closed from the end of the Skate Nelson car park for the duration of the works, and the work site will be cordoned off and secured overnight and during weekends. During transportation, the contaminated material will be covered, and truck decontamination and dust management procedures will be implemented.

The trucks will take the material out via Bisley Walk. Parking restrictions will be in place near the Tāhunanui playing fields on Bisley Walk during weekdays to ensure safety and unobstructed visibility for truck drivers. Safety fencing between Bisley Walk and the playground will be installed, and the turn-bay will be closed so traffic flows in one direction. Please be patient and follow the traffic management in place.

Businesses in the reserve will remain open throughout the duration of the works. Some concessionaires will be temporarily relocated while this work is carried out. Please see the Tāhunanui Back Beach Sawdust Remediation page on shape.nelson.govt.nz for further details.

Plans to remove the sawdust have been ongoing since testing of the site in May last year confirmed concentrations of arsenic, chromium, copper and boron as well as dioxins, consistent with at least part of the buried sawdust and wood pieces being treated material. The exposed face of the sawdust pile has been covered by a geotechnical cloth regularly reinforced with a sand bund since that time to stop any further erosion of the site.

