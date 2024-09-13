Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update: Half-mast Notice For The Burial Of Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:26 pm
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

30th August 2024

The New Zealand Flag should return to full mast at the end of Friday 30 August from marking the death of Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

The Flag is to be flown at half-mast on the day of his burial, exact date to be confirmed.

The half-masting Notice is made at the request of the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Hon Paul Goldsmith, under the Flags, Emblems, and Names Protection Act 1981.

This half-masting approach is consistent with the protocols that were followed when the Maaori Queen Te Arikinui, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, passed away in 2006. Flying the Flag at half-mast is one of the symbolic ways the Crown will recognise the significant legacy Kiingi Tuuheitia leaves behind.

This instruction applies to all Government departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.

The flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the half-mast position. The half-mast position will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The flag must be lowered to a position recognisably "half-mast" to avoid the appearance of a flag which has accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole. As a guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the top of the flagpole. For more information about half-masting the flag, visit the Ministry's website.

If you have any questions, please contact the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage at national.symbols@mch.govt.nz

