Condolences From The Honorary Lebanese Consul In NZ On The Passing Of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

Friday August 30, 2024

On behalf of the Lebanese Community of New Zealand and Lebanity Enterprise Charitable Trust on the Passing of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

It is with profound sorrow that the Lebanese Community of New Zealand learns of the sudden passing of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, the esteemed Māori King.

The Honorary Consul of Lebanon and the Lebanese community extend deepest condolences to the iwi, whānau, and all New Zealanders mourning this significant loss.

Kiingi Tuheitia has been a pillar of leadership and cultural integrity, embodying the spirit and values of his people.

His dedication to unity, social justice, and the promotion of Māori heritage resonated not only within Aotearoa but also globally.

He has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of many.

As we reflect on his contributions, we stand in solidarity with the Māori community during this difficult time.

His leadership has inspired countless individuals and communities, fostering a spirit of collaboration and respect among all cultures in New Zealand.

The Lebanese Community of New Zealand wishes to honour Kiingi Tuheitia’s legacy by continuing to promote understanding and friendship between our communities. May his soul rest in peace and may the family and supporters of the Kiingitanga find comfort in the love and respect that surrounds them.

We will continue to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry that shapes our diverse nation, drawing strength from the values of friendship and solidarity.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Māori community and all those who have been touched by the life and leadership of Kiingi Tuheitia.

Henriette Nakhle MNZM QSM

