E Whawhai Tonu Ana Tatou - Ngāti Rangi Responds To Closure Of WPI Mills

“Auē te aroha i ahau, auē e te iwi e.....

“This well loved waiata across Whanganui reminds us all of the importance of retaining our strength; our connections and our faith as we embark upon troubled times” said Chairperson for Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi, Whetu Moataane.

“Over the last 22 days this community has drawn together, mobilising our collective might, to ensure there was opportunity for a solution that would work for all our families here.

“Many parties have joined hands and forces. A community hui was held with a spectacular local turnout; we have hosted political leadership from National, Labour, Māori and Green Parties; our mayors have met directly with the Prime Minister; we have met with the unions; we have brain-stormed, we have written to all the key Ministers; we have been determined to never give up. E whawhai tonu ana tatou”.

“This community has weathered disasters before; we have withstood periods of economic decline and uncertainty; and then, like now, we have found our hope in each other”.

“However, we are all bitterly disappointed that the opportunity to support regional development in Ruapehu has been overlooked; and most of all that the wellbeing of our whānau will be so adversely impacted by the announcement today”.

“WPI workers have spoken with great respect about the management of the mill; we know they did their best” said Pou Ārahi/Chief Executive, Helen Leahy. “But for today and the months directly in front of us – we think of those 239 whānau for whom today the future looks bleak – and the ripple effect across so many sectors.

“Closure of the mill will have a widespread and devastating impact across our communities. While many of the workers are based in Ohakune (45%); there will also be a significant effect felt in Raetihi (25% of workers); Otaihape (15%) and Waiouru (7%); not to overlook consequences also in Whanganui, Turangi and Taumarunui. In short, we are all in this together.

“Ngāti Rangi will continue to offer support to whānau; and realise that at times like this; it is our wider community that will provide the strength that is required. We urge ‘helping agencies’ to consider local solutions; to place faith in iwi; in whānau; and in our wider community as together, we navigate uncertainty”.

