Power Lines Down, Old North Road, Kumeū - Waitematā

Police are responding to a single vehicle crash on Old North Road near Kumeū, which occurred at around 12.40pm.

The vehicle collided with a pole but no serious injuries have been reported.

The road will be down to a single lane for several hours, due to power lines being on the road.

Lines contractors have been advised.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media