Local Taskforce Acts To Help Smithfield Staff

A local taskforce is being put in to help those affected by today’s announcement of the closure of Alliance Smithfield.

The group has been formed to coordinate support services for those being made redundant, and identify opportunities with local employers.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that the closure was a significant blow not only to the hundreds of families directly affected, but the whole community.

“It’s really important that the community now wraps itself round the people affected and ensures we help them every way we can,” he said.

“We’re a district of opportunities, and our economic development body, Venture Timaru will be working closely with the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce to identify local businesses needing staff and linking them with those seeking employment.

“Our Community Development team has also met with all the non-governmental support agencies in town to ensure they are aware of the issue and can be coordinated in their response.

“We’ll also be helping by ensuring that there’s a single place people can go to access advice and support resources they need.

“It will be a really challenging time for people, and it’s important they have trusted people to walk alongside them and connect them to, advocate for and help them navigate through their options going ahead.”

Rangitata MP James Meager said it was great to see that so many agencies had stepped up to the plate following the initial announcement.

“We’ve got a strong community here, and one of those major strengths is that we have people who want to pitch in and help with those facing a tough time,” he said.

“From our perspective, I’m ensuring that Government departments in South Canterbury such as MSD are providing resource to help those wanting one on one support and advice as soon as possible.

“Everyone who works at Smithfield is a major part of our community and we value them hugely. We want to make sure that we can offer them every opportunity to stay here and ensure they and their families continue to contribute to our community.”

A number of events are being organised in the coming weeks:

A series of drop-in sessions with the Ministry of Social Development covering issues such as CV writing, budgeting, managing redundancy, applying for benefits, and health and wellbeing, are being held on 30 October, 10am – 5.30pm; 31 October, 8.30am – 5.30pm; and 1 November, 8.30am – 3.00pm

A jobs fair to help match affected workers with around 40 local employers is being held on Tuesday 5 November from 1pm at Caroline Bay Hall, Timaru, 2pm – 7pm.

A series of drop-in CV workshops are being held between Tuesday 22 October and Friday 8 November at the Work and Income office at 14 Strathallan Street, Timaru.

Community support is also being provided by local support organisations such as Multicultural Aoraki, Family Works, Arowhenua Whānau Services, Citizens Advice Bureau, Pasifika O Aoraki Services, Tongan Society South Canterbury, the Samoan Society, Ara, Volunteering Mid and South Canterbury, and The Y.

Any workers or families affected by the Smithfield Closure who need support can contact the following agencies for help:

Ministry of Social Development 0800 559 009

Office of James Meager MP 03 683 2009

Timaru District Council 03 687 7200

