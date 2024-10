Serious Crash, Road Blocked Tuakau

Police were notified of the crash between a vehicle and motorbike, on Buckland Road, at about 4.38pm.

Early indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

Road closures are in place at Wright and Buckland Roads, Logan and Buckland Roads and Ray White and Tuakau Roads.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

