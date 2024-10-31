Disabled Community Concerned About Police Welfare Check Changes

New Zealand Disability Support Network is seeking reassurance that new guidance for police attending welfare checks won’t negatively affect the disabled community.

Minister for Mental Health Hon Matt Doocey is overseeing a four-phase change that will see police attend mental health callouts only when lives or safety are at risk.

“Many disabled people face mental health challenges and police welfare checks can be a key safety net in a crisis – if it’s to be withdrawn, there must be a clear plan in place to look after those that need it,” said NZDSN CEO Peter Reynolds.

With a freeze on disabled residential support in place while the Independent Review of Whaikaha’s recommendations are implemented, the system is feeling the pressure of several large changes being rolled through at once.

“People undergoing mental health crisis can be vulnerable and desperate, and limiting police welfare checks is another support option potentially closing. Emergency Services are not disability support, and no-one wants to see disabled people or people with mental health challenges spending time in cells because there’s no alternative.”

“We’re told the government is taking a ‘clear and measured approach’ to this withdrawal, and the sector would like to be consulted about the process. We will ask our disability support provider members how this change could affect the people they support, to fully understand the impact of what’s being proposed,” said Peter Reynolds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

