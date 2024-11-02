Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Special Licence Granted For Life Matters Suicide Prevention Fundraiser

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 1 November 2024) – Dunedin’s District Licensing Committee has granted a special licence for alcohol sales to the organisers of a suicide prevention charity fashion show to be held in Dunedin 02 November night.

DLC Chair Colin Weatherall said the Committee’s decision to grant the special licence came at the conclusion of a short-notice DLC hearing held in Dunedin 01 November morning.

Police and Dunedin’s Licensing Inspector opposed the granting of the licence, but all parties acknowledged the quality of the event’s organisation and objectives.

“While the link between alcohol and mental health problems is well established, this event – like many others held in Dunedin and around New Zealand – is also an important part of fundraising for suicide prevention and other worthy charitable causes.

“With this in mind, the Committee has decided to grant the special licence for tomorrow’s event.

“Committee members and other agencies are also mindful of the need to consider the role alcohol plays in future fundraising efforts, but this needs to be discussed in a broader context as part of our Local Alcohol Policy.”

The charity fundraiser will be held at the Wall Street mall on Saturday, 2 November 2024 to raise funds for the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust.

