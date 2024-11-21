Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Settled Sunday For Most – Showers For The Eastern North Island

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 12:32 pm
Forecast: MetService

Photo/Supplied

21/11/2024

Covering period of Thursday 21st - Sunday 24th November

A thundery Thursday throughout central Aotearoa New Zealand eases on Friday as MetService is forecasting showery and cool southwesterlies for much of the country over the next few days. Conditions are set to ease for most on Sunday, capping off the weekend. While temperatures are looking cooler than the last few weeks, there will be plenty of dry spells to take advantage of.

Some heavy rain and hail is also expected later today (Thursday) for the eastern North Island, while lighter showers are the main theme elsewhere. These showers clear in the South Island with fine spells increasing across Te Waipounamu, as the day progresses.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry says that “Thunderstorms and hail are possible today for many areas across the country, including Buller, Marlborough, Gisborne and from Wellington up to western Waikato. Some strong wind gusts can also be expected in the Taranaki, western Waikato and Manawatū areas.”

On Friday, showers patter northwards through eastern Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne in the morning, possibly heavy and with hail, followed by clear, fine weather. Another rain band approaches Fiordland and Southland, brushing up the east coast of the South Island that evening.

“Saturday has a rather showery look to it for the spine of the country, as well as for northern and western areas of both Islands. Mainly fine weather dominates elsewhere. Come Sunday, the eastern North Island gets some light rain – though accumulations are looking minimal. Meanwhile, another rain band lines up Fiordland and Southland,” Barry adds.

Temperatures are slightly cooler than average heading into the weekend due to this cooler southwesterly regime, some central Otago places will only reach 13°C. However, as we head into Sunday temperatures return to our normal late-teens and early twenties.

“It’s a fine day in Christchurch for their Christmas Show Parade on Sunday, while Auckland’s Santa Parade will see a mainly fine afternoon with a high around 20°C. Any morning showers that pass through should clear by the time the jolly red man makes an appearance,” concludes Barry.

© Scoop Media

