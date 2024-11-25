New Bridge And Walkway On Track For Historic Hauranga Pā Site

NPDC with support from local hapū is set to begin building a new bridge and walkway at the historic Hauranga Pā site near Ōākura on this month.

The project combines a new footbridge to replace the bridge destroyed during ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi in 2022 and a path supported by a new rock embankment that will provide access around the headland at high tide.

“NPDC is required by law to protect the historic Hauranga Pā, so we designed the bridge and pathway together as a great route for walkers to enjoy the coast while still respecting the archaeological and wāhi tapu site,” said NPDC Infrastructure Project Manager Nigel Wilson following a karakia ceremony to mark the start of work yesterday (11 November).

“The planning for this work in a sensitive coastal environment has required extensive technical input. We've had widespread community and hapū support for a new bridge and walkway, but the legal consent process, requiring consents from Taranaki Regional Council, the Department of Conservation and NPDC, has taken longer than expected."

The construction window is tight to protect the penguins and other wildlife, but Taranaki Regional Council has approved plans to protect and avoid disturbing wildlife.

Hauranga Pā sits within the tribal area of Ngāti Tairi and was one of the largest pā in the Tataraimaka district. It held significant strategic and symbolic importance to mana whenua before and after European settlement.

In recent years, it has been a popular link for walkers and cyclists between the Timaru and Whenuariki streams, and this has damaged the site's archaeological features. Although it will be a shared pathway, cyclists must walk their bikes around for the safety of other users.

The bridge and walkway will cost about $2 million, with about $440k of the funding from the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

