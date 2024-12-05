Deen Welfare Trust Raises Concerns Over New Welfare Sanctions

Wellington, New Zealand—Deen Welfare Trust, a Wellington-based organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable communities, expresses deep concern over the recently announced changes to New Zealand's welfare system, specifically the introduction of new sanctions.

Tahir Nawaz, President of Deen Welfare Trust, states, "We are deeply worried about the potential impact these sanctions will have on individuals and families already struggling to make ends meet. Our experience working with vulnerable populations demonstrates that many face significant barriers to employment, such as lack of skills, mental health challenges, and childcare responsibilities. Punishing people for circumstances beyond their control is counterproductive and could exacerbate existing inequalities."

The Trust is particularly concerned about the potential consequences for:

- Families with children: Benefit cuts could force families to make impossible choices, leading to housing instability, food insecurity, and increased stress, ultimately harming the well-being of children.

- People with disabilities: Individuals with disabilities often face greater barriers to employment and may be unfairly penalized by these new sanctions.

- People with mental health challenges: Mental health issues can make it challenging to maintain employment, and the added stress of benefit cuts could further worsen mental well-being.

Deen Welfare Trust calls on the government to:

- Re-evaluate the effectiveness of sanctions: The Trust urges the government to reconsider the potential negative consequences of these sanctions and prioritize alternative solutions that support people in finding sustainable employment.

- Increase support for job seekers: The Trust recommends investing in programs that provide skills training, job placement services, and mental health support to help individuals overcome barriers to employment.

- Ensure adequate safety nets: The Trust emphasizes the need to maintain a robust social safety net that protects vulnerable individuals and families from falling into poverty and homelessness.

Deen Welfare Trust is committed to supporting those affected by these changes. We will continue to advocate for a more compassionate and effective welfare system that prioritizes the well-being of all New Zealanders.

About Deen Welfare Trust:

Deen Welfare Services is dedicated to supporting communities in Wellington. We offer a range of services including community events, counseling, and reintegration programs to help individuals thrive.

