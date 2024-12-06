Electricity Retailers’ Association Launches Campaign To Help Consumers

The Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) has today launched a social media campaign to help Kiwi consumers understand more about their power bill, how it’s put together and why they pay what they pay.

ERANZ Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy said the campaign will feature Colin the animated energy coach who will present simple information about electricity use and power bills, and then invite viewers to learn more through electricity-saving advice at the EnergyMate website.

“Power bills include a number of charges from different providers covering generation, electricity distribution, retail services, and more.

“This campaign will help consumers understand their electricity bills and how they can save money, including how important it is to call their retailer if they are having difficulty paying their bills.”

Abernethy says electricity retailers work hard to support all consumers, particularly the most vulnerable, and this campaign to provide energy-saving tips and guide consumers on their options is another example of that.

The campaign banners and videos about energy use and consumer options will run across Facebook, YouTube and TVNZ+ from now until the end of January 2025.

“We ‘re putting the campaign on free-to-use platforms to make sure our messages can be seen by people who don’t have access to subscription services,” Abernethy says.

“This is a financially challenging time for many, so even though we use a little humour with Colin the energy coach, we’ve tried to provide information that will genuinely help consumers save money and feel a little more empowered about their electricity use.

“So, keep your eye out for Colin over the next few weeks. We hope he provides some good advice that people will find helpful.

“And do call your electricity company if you find yourself in hardship. You may be surprised at how much they’ll do to help.”

Check out the campaign videos at the EnergyMate YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLy3f-wJ-gpXmB0cATq5xSz-0JGzqdDnLb

