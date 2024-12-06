Two New Rainbow Crossings Proposed For Dunedin

Plans for two new rainbow crossings, proposed for the heart of Dunedin, feature a unique, Ōtepoti design that draws on mana whenua values, the Dunedin City Council says.

Details of the rainbow crossings are included in the design for the $1.5 million Bath Street upgrade project, to be considered by Councillors at next week’s Council meeting.

Infrastructure Services Committee Chair Councillor Jim O’Malley says no decisions have yet been made, but the proposed design envisages two crossings in the CBD – one on George Street between the DCC’s Civic Centre building and Bath Street, and a second smaller crossing near the lower Stuart Street intersection.

“What’s been really exciting about this project so far is that the plans have been developed in partnership with mana whenua, through Aukaha, as well as representatives from our city’s rainbow community.

“I’m looking forward to next week’s discussions and to seeing our plans for Bath Street progress,” Councillor O’Malley says.

Aukaha’s rūnaka mandated mana whenua panellist Rachel Wesley says the values incorporated in the Bath Street project include mahika kai - the cultural practice and knowledge of gathering food and resources, haumarutaka – a space providing shelter and safety for all tākata (people), auahataka – a space that embraces creativity, diversity, and community, and maumaharataka – representing past mana whenua histories.

“The design reflects the weaving of a hīnaki (eel trap), using the colours of the progressive pride flag to show how the diverse strands of the rainbow community bind together to bring strength,” Rachel says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Local artist Madison Kelly (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha, Pākehā) and designer Daniel Blackball Alexander were commissioned to develop the designs.

If approved next week, the detailed design will have to be accommodated within the $1.5 million approved Bath Street Upgrade budget which includes the rainbow crossings.

About half of the budget is already earmarked for earthworks, stormwater, roading pavement, lighting and road marking.

Other features of the upgrade design plan include:

Tohu whenua (cultural markers) at each entrance to Bath Street

Paved pedestrian zones in a new shared space in Bath Street, incorporating pātiki and ara moana designs

Improved lighting to improve pedestrian safety

Outdoor seating and native plantings in a new pocket park.

Next week’s Council meeting begins on Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

© Scoop Media

