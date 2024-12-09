West Melton Fire Update #5

Firefighters supported by four helicopters are strengthening the perimeter of the fire at West Melton ahead of strong nor-west winds forecast to develop later this morning.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Dave Key says that the fire is contained and covers about 134ha in a 6.3km perimeter. The area includes scrub, standing pine trees and pasture.

A fire investigation is underway to establish the origin and cause of the fire, which broke out last night.

There has been no damage to homes. One farm shed has reportedly had some damage, and fences have been burnt.

Old West Coast Road will be reopened at 10am with speed restrictions, as there are many crews and Fire and Emergency vehicles operating in the area.

Dave Key says there is a lot of unburnt vegetation within the perimeter, and crews are working on hotspots this morning to minimise further flareups as the wind increases. He expects firefighters to be at the scene for a couple of days.

Canterbury is in a period of very high fire risk, and will be moving to a restricted season this week. People should refrain from lighting any outdoor fires, including land management burns and campfires. Because of the windy conditions, hot temperatures and low humidity, any fires will be challenging for firefighters to bring under control.

