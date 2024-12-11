Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Alleged Prolific Offenders Due To Appear In Court, Tauranga

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Alleged Prolific Offenders Due To Appear In Court, Tauranga (Photo/Supplied)

Three alleged serious offenders are before the courts following multiple shoplifting incidents in the Tauranga area.

On Tuesday 10 December, Western Bay of Plenty’s Retail Crime Unit received information from Police’s Loss Prevention staff about three alleged shoplifters travelling together in a vehicle.

Shortly after 1.30pm, the vehicle was seen on Cameron Road where Police maintained sight of the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Sharyn Place.

Police took two men into custody without incident and a woman was located by a Police dog unit shortly after fleeing the area on foot.

A subsequent search of the vehicle recovered around $10,000 worth of items from local retailers, including two pools, DeWalt tools, high value electronics, designer clothing and handbags, and health and beauty products.

Police established the items were stolen from about 11 separate retailers in the Tauranga area and were returned to their respective stores.

A 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman are due to appear in Tauranga District Court today appearing on multiple counts of shoplifting charges.

A 39-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today charged with one count of shoplifting worth over $1,000.

© Scoop Media

