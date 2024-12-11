Police Acknowledge And Accept IPCA Findings

Police acknowledge and accept the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to a fatal motorcycle crash in March 2024.

The crash occurred on State Highway 30 near Whakatāne on 16 March 2024, when a motorcyclist collided with an oncoming car. The motorcyclist died at the scene and the occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.

A police officer had earlier signalled the motorcyclist to stop after observing him travelling at 115 kph in a 60 kph zone. The motorcyclist failed to stop and continued riding on State Highway 30, followed by the officer under lights and sirens.

After pursuing the motorcyclist for around five kilometres, the officer abandoned the pursuit. Around one kilometre later, the officer came across the crash.

The IPCA found that the officer was legally justified in signalling the motorcyclist to stop, and was unable to conclude that the officer’s actions caused the motorcyclist’s fatal crash.

However, they also found that the officer should not have pursued the motorcyclist once he failed to stop, and that the officer failed to comply with Police’s Fleeing Driver policy.

“On behalf of NZ Police, I would like to extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who died in this crash,” says Superintendent Tim Anderson, Bay of Plenty District Commander.

“As noted by the IPCA, the officer was no longer pursuing the motorcyclist at the time of the crash and had earlier turned off his lights and sirens, and there is no evidence to suggest the officer’s actions caused the crash.”

“The officer had signalled the motorcyclist to stop as he considered the excessive speed the motorcyclist was travelling at clearly presented a significant risk to not only the motorcyclist himself, but to all other road users who were driving lawfully.

“The officer was absolutely correct in this regard and did the right thing by attempting to stop the motorcyclist, who was travelling at almost twice the speed limit when initially observed by the officer.

“I would like to also acknowledge the officer who was doing their very best in these circumstances and was affected by this outcome.

“Road users that fail to stop for Police when signalled to do so put their own lives and other road users’ lives at serious risk – if you’re signalled to stop by Police the onus is always on the driver, or rider in this case, to pull over and stop.”

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director Road Policing, says Police has noted the IPCA’s recommendations and will consider them when implementing future revisions to the Fleeing Driver policy.

