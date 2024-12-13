Update: Missing Girl In Auckland
The 16-year-old girl reported missing from Torbay yesterday has been located safe and well.
Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided information, which assisted in locating her.
The 16-year-old girl reported missing from Torbay yesterday has been located safe and well.
Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided information, which assisted in locating her.
Nicola Willis and Winston Peters, the newly-anointed Minister of Rail have a plan to replace the iRex ferries that were otherwise due to arrive in 2026. Not any more. The replacement ships (a) will now arrive at an unknown time but not before 2029 (b) will cost an as yet unknown amount (c) have as yet unknown capacities. That’s before you get to (d) the unknown opportunity cost of the entirely avoidable three year delay in fixing the ferries, which will mean more trucks on the nation’s roads, more harmful emissions, more epic delays and waning public confidence in the ferries as a whole.
'The EPA is cracking down on operators who import and sell cheap bottles of HFCs without applying for a permit or paying a levy to cover the greenhouse gas emissions of the HFCs,' says the EPA’s Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement General Manager, Gayle Holmes.
A team of independent experts has drafted legislation ready for immediate introduction to Parliament in a bid to fast-track progress on modern slavery laws with cross-party backing.
It's disappointing that the plan doesn't address the massive subsidy we give to multinationals through free carbon credits so they can continue carbon-intensive business as usual, says Alex Johnston, Don’t Subsidise Pollution campaign spokesperson .
The ferries are expected to begin operation in 2029 as the existing ferries reach the end of their operating lives. This decision will ensure New Zealand has a safe, reliable and resilient service to move people and freight between the North and South Islands.
The caveat relates to the Crown purchasing land from Unitec in Mt Albert and then allocating housing development rights for that land. Sanctuary Gardens subsequently placed a caveat on the land to prevent development taking place. The Crown is trying to remove the caveat, and the upcoming Court hearing is to argue for it to remain in place.
Chief Executive Dr Fiona Inkpen said the Trust had been forced to bring court action to hold the Children’s Ministry to its contractual obligations and prevent the Ministry from acting as though the contract has been cancelled.