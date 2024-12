Serious Crash: State Highway 10, Waipapa - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 10 at Waipapa in the Far North.

Police were alerted to the crash, between Pungaere and Kapiro roads, about 4.10pm.

At least one person has serious injuries and four have minor injuries.

The road will be closed for some time. Diversions are being put in place, but motorist should expect delays.

