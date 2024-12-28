Road Now Open Following Fatal Crash, Main Road, Murupara

One person has died following a single vehicle motorbike crash on Main Road, Murupara today about 12.50pm.

Efforts to resuscitate the person were unsuccessful and they died at the scene.

One other person has suffered serious injuries in the crash and they have been hospitalised.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and inquiries into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

The road is now re-opened and we thank motorists for their patience.

