Entries Open For Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards

Friday, 17 January 2025, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Applications are now open for the sixth Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards which recognise individuals, groups and organisations helping to protect and improve Northland’s environment.

Council Chair Geoff Crawford says the 2025 awards are the first since the transition to a biennial event. (The previous awards were in 2023.)

"Holding the awards every two years allows entrants valuable time between award cycles to continue their mahi in protecting and enhancing the environment and strengthens their awards application in the process."

Chair Crawford says entering the Environmental Awards helps tell the story of the environmental work happening in Northland and shows that collectively we are making a difference.

Award categories include:

  • Environmental action in the community
  • Environmental action to protect native life
  • Environmental action in water quality improvement
  • Environmental action in education
  • Environmental leadership
  • Youth environmental leader
  • Kaitiakitanga
  • Environmental action in business
  • Environmental action to address climate change

Entries opened 15 January and close Sunday 30 March 2025.

"Finalists will be announced in May and the winners announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday 26 June.

Chair Crawford says people interested in learning more about the awards - including previous winners - can visit: awards.nrc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

