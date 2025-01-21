Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Love Festival: Tauranga’s Largest Music Event Returns This Weekend

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 9:51 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Photo/Supplied.

Get ready for a big Auckland Anniversary weekend in the city centre as Tauranga’s homegrown One Love Festival returns to the Tauranga Domain on Saturday, 25 January, and Sunday, 26 January 2025. This popular event is expected to draw large crowds, with thousands of reggae lovers attending each day.

Road closures

To ensure the safety of eventgoers, pedestrians, and motorists, there will be road closures in place over the weekend. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The following road closures will be in place from 9.30am Saturday, 25 January to 6am on Monday, 27 January 2025:

  • Cameron Road from Brown Street to Hamilton Street
  • Harington Street from Durham Street to Cameron Road
  • Park Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street
  • Park Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road
  • Cliff Road in its entirety
  • Monmouth Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street
  • Monmouth Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road
  • McLean Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street
  • Brown Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road
  • Mission Street from Chapel Street to Cliff Road
Photo/Supplied.
Pedestrian and vehicle access

Expect to see pedestrians walking to and from the Tauranga Domain throughout the weekend, with security in place to ensure the safety of attendees and the wider community. Digital signboards will be positioned around the Domain to guide drivers through alternative routes.

Resident access

Access for residents within the affected areas will be maintained throughout the event.

More information

  • For detailed road closures, recommend routes into the city, and other information, click here - https://govt.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=6a999872975eb9c07f69abb70&id=71f3ba6455&e=745e0a8107
  • For more information about the event, visit onelovefestival.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

