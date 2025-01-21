One Love Festival: Tauranga’s Largest Music Event Returns This Weekend

Get ready for a big Auckland Anniversary weekend in the city centre as Tauranga’s homegrown One Love Festival returns to the Tauranga Domain on Saturday, 25 January, and Sunday, 26 January 2025. This popular event is expected to draw large crowds, with thousands of reggae lovers attending each day.

Road closures

To ensure the safety of eventgoers, pedestrians, and motorists, there will be road closures in place over the weekend. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

The following road closures will be in place from 9.30am Saturday, 25 January to 6am on Monday, 27 January 2025:

Cameron Road from Brown Street to Hamilton Street

Harington Street from Durham Street to Cameron Road

Park Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Park Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Cliff Road in its entirety

Monmouth Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Monmouth Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

McLean Street from Cameron Road to Willow Street

Brown Street from Willow Street to Cliff Road

Mission Street from Chapel Street to Cliff Road

Pedestrian and vehicle access

Expect to see pedestrians walking to and from the Tauranga Domain throughout the weekend, with security in place to ensure the safety of attendees and the wider community. Digital signboards will be positioned around the Domain to guide drivers through alternative routes.

Resident access

Access for residents within the affected areas will be maintained throughout the event.

More information

For detailed road closures, recommend routes into the city, and other information, click here - https://govt.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=6a999872975eb9c07f69abb70&id=71f3ba6455&e=745e0a8107

For more information about the event, visit onelovefestival.co.nz.

