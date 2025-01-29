Fleeing Driver: Charges Confirmed

A man is expected in court today, following a fleeing driver incident across much of central Auckland.

On Tuesday, a vehicle with mismatching plates was located on the Northwestern Motorway.

After allegedly failing to stop for Police, the matter concluded at Dress Smart shopping centre in Onehunga.

Auckland City Road Policing Manager acting Inspector Scott Jones says the vehicle the man was driving has since been confirmed as stolen.

“A 31-year-old Northland man is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today,” he says.

“He faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving, failing to stop and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.”

During the fleeing driver incident, it was established the man was also sought in relation to other active court matters, including aggravated robbery.

“It’s fortunate that neither the public nor Police staff suffered any injuries as a result of the man’s alleged actions yesterday afternoon,” acting Inspector Jones says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

