Vegetation Fire Along Bay Of Plenty Train Track Now Contained

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls to a large vegetation fire burning along the railway line by Wainui South Road, Whakamarama in Western Bay of Plenty at 12.40 today.

Incident Commander Bill Pike says the fire is now contained and six fire trucks from Greerton, Omokoroa, KatiKati and Tauranga are dampening down hotspots. No evacuations were required.

"The fire is in bush and scrub and is approximately 700 metres on either side of the train track," Bill Pike says.

"There are road closures in the immediate area, but State Highway 2 remains open.

"We ask people to stay away from the area so emergency services can carry out their job safely."

Bill Pike says Fire and Emergency is working with Kiwirail to establish a cause for the fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

