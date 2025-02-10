Three Bags Full: Sweet Arrest In Pukekohe

Three bags choco-block full of stolen items from a Pukekohe supermarket has landed one woman in court.

Image/Supplied Image/Supplied

Yesterday at about 2.45pm, officers were conducting a prevention patrol in the Tobin Street area when a member of the public alerted them to a woman allegedly taking a number of items from the supermarket.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says officers approached a woman matching the description and a search of some nearby bushes located three bags filled with items.

“Officers found 10 tubs of mayonnaise, 13 bottles of shampoo and 66 blocks of chocolate stuffed inside the bags.

“None of the items had been paid for and she was quickly taken into custody.”

Inspector Hoyes says CCTV enquiries also assisted in the arrest.

“Offending like this is a blight in our community and we’re pleased this alleged offender will be held to account for her actions.

“We take these matters seriously and our staff will continue to target recidivist retail offenders.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or calling 105.

A 28-year-old woman will appear in Pukekohe District Court today charged with shoplifting.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

