Food Prices Increase 1.9 Percent In January

Food prices across Aotearoa New Zealand rose 1.9 percent in January 2025, following a 0.1 percent increase in December 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This is the largest monthly rise in the cost of food since a 2.1 percent increase in July 2022.

About 65 percent of items priced in the food basket were more expensive in January 2025, compared with an average of 54 percent per month in 2024.

“The proportion of the food basket that increased by over 5 percent in price was the highest in five years,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.

