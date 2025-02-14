Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Food Prices Increase 1.9 Percent In January

Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:36 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Food prices across Aotearoa New Zealand rose 1.9 percent in January 2025, following a 0.1 percent increase in December 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This is the largest monthly rise in the cost of food since a 2.1 percent increase in July 2022.

About 65 percent of items priced in the food basket were more expensive in January 2025, compared with an average of 54 percent per month in 2024.

“The proportion of the food basket that increased by over 5 percent in price was the highest in five years,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Food prices increase 1.9 percent in January: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/food-prices-increase-1-9-percent-in-january/
  • Selected price indexes: January 2025: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/selected-price-indexes-january-2025/
  • Selected price indexes review: 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/selected-price-indexes-review-2024
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 