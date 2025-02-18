Children’s Day In Porirua Celebrating All Things Heroic

Photo/Supplied.

Heroes can be found in the most unlikely places, and on Sunday 2 March you’ll be able to find loads of them at Porirua City Council’s free Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki/Children’s Day event.

Celebrations of the annual day recognising our tamariki will run from 11am-3pm at Ngāti Toa Domain. The theme for the day is all things heroic - this could be everyday heroes, superheroes or community heroes, and hopefully the event will inspire some heroes of tomorrow.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favourite type of hero, with lots of cool prizes to be won.

"Children are such an important part of our city, and as about 40 per cent of Porirua’s population is younger than 25, it’s only fair that we use this day to put them first," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"Celebrating all things heroic will give tamariki the chance to meet everyday heroes from our community, such as those who work hard for our emergency and health services, and our environmental heroes too."

Attendees can meet and chat with representatives from Plunket, Bee Healthy, Ora Toa, surf lifesavers, Predator Free, and Nonstop Solutions.

There will also be loads of opportunities for tākaro/play activities for all ages. Porirua City kindy gym instructors will be at the dedicated preschool area for younger tamariki, which will also feature a baby bouncer, soft play area and bubble house.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

If bouncing around is your thing, there will be an inflatable obstacle course, bouncy castles, inflatable sports arcade and a big blue slide.

You can try your hand at the inflatable target shootout, ten pin bowling, baseball and rugby.

The fabulous Rainbow Circus will also be there on the day, ready to create face painting works of art.

There will be some food trucks on site on the day. There is also a supermarket and other eateries nearby to help satisfy any rumbling tummies.

© Scoop Media

