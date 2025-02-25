“Treaty Principles Bill Threatens Our Nation’s Foundation” – Mayor Tory Whanau

Mayor Tory Whanau today lambasted the Treaty Principles Bill during her oral submission at Parliament, describing it as a dangerous step that risks inciting anti-Māori sentiment.

“This bill threatens the very foundation of our nation, Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” says Mayor Whanau.

“I urge Parliament to reject this harmful legislation, which seeks to negate Māori rights and erode our efforts to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive society.”

Proponents of the bill assert that it will eliminate race-based policies, implying Te Tiriti has created undue advantages for Māori.

However, Mayor Whanau points out that Aotearoa’s health, well-being and socio-economic indicators consistently show Māori in a significantly disadvantaged position.

“By attempting to redefine Te Tiriti principles, this bill will sow division and jeopardise the partnership between Māori and the Crown, a partnership that is the cornerstone of our country.”.

In December, Te Kaunihera o Pōneke Wellington City Council passed Mayor Whanau’s motion to strongly oppose and urge the withdrawal of the divisive Treaty Principles Bill.

The Council’s formal submission, endorsed by its Tākai Here partners and Pouiwi, was submitted to Parliament last month.

