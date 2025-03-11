New Roof For Recycling Centre

Replacement of the recycling centre roof at Masterton's transfer station began on Monday (10 March).

The entrance and exit of the recycling drop-off area are reduced to one lane, with the rest of the drive through operating as normal.

Very little disruption to the public is expected and a staff member will be onsite to guide the public entering the recycling bay.

The first stage will see scaffolding erected, before roofing work starts on Monday, 24 March.

The work is scheduled for completion by Easter.

A fire in 2021 damaged large parts of the roof of the recycling centre.

Masterton District Council apologies for any inconvenience resulting from the reduced recycling drop-off area during the work.

