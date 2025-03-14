Three Greyhounds Dead In One Week - Video Captures Harrowing Final Moments

SAFE is calling for urgent government action to enforce the closure of greyhound racing following the deaths of two more greyhounds this week.

On March 13 at Addington Raceway, Homebush Honey collapsed and died after a trial. SAFE has received footage showing a greyhound, who appears to be Homebush Honey, in visible distress. Struggling to breathe and unable to stand, Homebush Honey is seen propped up while being hosed down across her body and in her mouth, before collapsing and becoming unresponsive.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) reports confirm Homebush Honey’s death, meaning this footage likely captured her last breaths.

Just days earlier, on March 10 at Addington Raceway, Know Motor suffered a severe fracture and later died following surgery. Homebush Milo also collapsed and died after winning a race at Addington Raceway on March 7.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emma Brodie says these deaths, alongside the footage, expose the extreme risks greyhounds face every time they step onto the track.

"These deaths, coupled with the distressing footage we’ve received, make it impossible to ignore the brutal reality of greyhound racing," says Brodie.

"Three dogs suffered preventable deaths in just one week, and this alarming rate of fatalities cannot continue."

Since the Government announced a ban on greyhound racing in December, the death toll has risen to six. Yet, despite this, Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) is planning to defy the Government’s direction. A leaked letter revealed that racing will continue as usual in 2025, and GRNZ is actively preparing to challenge the ban.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

SAFE says business as usual is no longer an option.

"The Government announced the ban because the evidence was clear-this industry is beyond reform. Yet GRNZ continues to peddle the same tired excuses, all while dogs keep dying on its watch."

"It is outrageous that GRNZ thinks it can ignore the impending ban and carry on as if nothing has changed. The Government must step in now and enforce the shutdown of this cruel industry before more dogs pay the ultimate price."

© Scoop Media

