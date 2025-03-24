Together In Stitch – Waikato Embroidery Guilds Cut From The Same Cloth

Trish Hill, Ann Reeves, and Sondra Warwick of the Taupō Emboiderer’s Guild with some of the works to be displayed (Photo/Supplied)

The Taupō Embroiderer’s Guild and South Waikato Embroiderer’s Guild will display works that are a labour of love in this upcoming exhibition.

Together in Stitch features work from both guilds that has been completed in the last two years, in a variety of needlework disciplines. Works include hardanger embroidery, cross stitch, surface embroidery, goldwork, beadwork, and more.

Taupō Embroiderer’s Guild president Ann Reeves says members are passionate about sharing what they create.

“The exhibition is a means of showing off the work we’ve completed in the last two years. We would have much more, except we’ve all given so much away!

“We don’t do this work to sell, we do it because we enjoy making it and enjoy giving it to family and friends. Our pieces are in homes all around New Zealand, and the world.”

Viewers are invited to vote for their favourite pieces from a special section titled ‘Flora’, a biennial themed embroidery challenge for the Kay Sheffield Trophy. Members from nine guilds throughout the Waikato have submitted pieces featuring trees, flowers, and all things botanical for a chance to take home the trophy in its 30th year.

Viewers can also enter a raffle to win their own handcrafted heirloom, an embroidered quilt that was a joint project by Taupō Guild members.

Taupō Guild members from across the district meet weekly on Wednesdays at the Vintage Car Club rooms on AC Baths Avenue, from 9am until noon. The guild meets for stitching, show and tell, sharing ideas and information, learning sessions, and morning tea. New members of all ages, genders, and experience levels are welcome. The group is open to evening sessions if there is interest, to get in touch about morning or evening sessions email taupo.embroidery@gmail.com.

Together in Stitch runs from Saturday 5 April to Monday 19 May in the Main Gallery. Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address.

