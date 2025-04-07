Free Speech Union Seeks To Intervene In Janet Dickson Appeal Case

The Free Speech Union has filed an application for leave to intervene in real estate agent Janet Dickson’s appeal with the Court of Appeal after the High Court ruled wrongly that freedom of expression was irrelevant to her case, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Recently, the High Court dismissed Janet Dickson’s claim that the Real Estate Agents Authority acted unlawfully by mandating a Te Kākano course as part of the continuing professional development requirements.

“We disagree. This is wrong, and inconsistent with our law. It’s vital our crucial freedoms of conscience and speech are recognised in the courts. This is why we have filed an application, seeking permission to intervene in Dickson’s appeal.

“Dickson’s story is a symptom of a much bigger, widespread problem. Our institutions are ideologically captured, and professional bodies have waded into subjective topics with little or no relevance to their professions, censoring those that don’t toe the line.

“The Court must acknowledge the importance of free speech and expression in the Dickson case, but it’s just one part of the wider picture.

“We urge the Government to adopt the Real Estate Agents (Political Neutrality) Amendment Bill 2024, legislation we drafted to ensure professional regulators respect speech rights.

“Kiwis don’t simply give up their speech rights when they become qualified in a regulated profession.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

