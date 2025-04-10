Mayor Campbell Barry Announces That He Won’t Be Seeking Re-Election

Campbell Barry. Photo/Supplied.

Campbell Barry has announced today that he will not seek a third term as Lower Hutt’s Mayor.

During his mayoralty, Barry has delivered on major commitments including the re-building of Te Ngaengae Pool and Fitness after its sudden closure in 2019, record investment and delivery in water infrastructure and rolling out a new rubbish and recycling system.

The most significant project - Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink), has now got the green light after $1.5 billion in total funding was secured and final agreements signed last week.

"This is a once-in-a-generation deal for Lower Hutt. RiverLink has been dreamt about for decades, and we’re now getting on with it. It's going to be transformational but it will take six to eight years to deliver. Our city needs a leader who will see it through to its completion," Barry says.

Barry served one term on the Wainuiomata Community Board and two terms as a Hutt City Councillor before making history in 2019 when he was elected New Zealand's youngest Mayor of a city at age 28.

"After 15 years in local government, I want to leave on a high and on my terms. I’ve seen the impact of leaders and elected members who stay too long. It’s important to allow fresh energy and perspectives to take the city through this next exciting phase."

Central Government has invested record and unprecedented amounts in Lower Hutt during Barry’s tenure.

"This has only been possible through working relentlessly to always get the best deal for the Hutt, and building credible and respectful relationships across the spectrum"

Barry plans to make the most of every single day in the lead-up to local body elections.

"A key priority between now and the election is to reach agreement on a new water entity for the region. I personally see it as vital that all of Wellington’s metropolitan councils are part of it.

"So, I’ll be doing everything I can to set our region up for success so that a new water entity is ready to be implemented by incoming councils.

"Nation-wide, there is still a lot of work to be done to turn around how we plan and deliver infrastructure, particularly water, and this is something that will continue to be a passion of mine."

Barry says he is incredibly grateful for the support he’s received as Mayor.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve our city. People have put their trust in me as Mayor, and I’ve never taken that trust for granted.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way."

As for what’s next, Barry says he hasn’t got anything locked in post October but is looking forward to a change.

"What I know, and am grateful for, is that being Mayor has given me a lot of unique skills and experience. What drives me is a desire to tackle longstanding and challenging issues through courageous leadership. That is not something that will stop post October."

