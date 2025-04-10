Rongowhakaata Builds Global Partnerships Through Preserving Legacies Program And Climate Leadership

Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust’s acceptance into the Preserving Legacies program marks a powerful step forward in reclaiming and revitalising whenua deeply scarred by historical injustices. From 1865 to 1974, Rongowhakaata endured the confiscation of over one million acres of land—disrupting generations of traditional practices, resource spaces, and connections to place.

Despite these challenges, the iwi’s whakapapa remains tightly woven into the landscape, anchoring their ongoing eLorts to restore both ecological and cultural vitality. Through its Tūranga Whenua, Tūranga Tangata, and Tūranga Toi initiatives, Rongowhakaata leads with purpose—reconnecting ecological corridors, strengthening cultural resilience through storytelling, and nurturing social cohesion through art and tradition.

As climate change accelerates threats to land and water, this collaboration with the Preserving Legacies program brings much-needed cultural, environmental, and relational support. It also affirms the value of indigenous knowledge as essential to global climate action, ensuring that the stories, practices, and lands of Rongowhakaata are preserved not just for today, but for generations to come.

“This opportunity enables us to extend our reach and forge meaningful international relationships, especially at a time when the current government shows an increasing unwillingness to act swiftly or support iwi-led climate leadership.” Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

