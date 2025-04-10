Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rongowhakaata Builds Global Partnerships Through Preserving Legacies Program And Climate Leadership

Thursday, 10 April 2025, 7:21 pm
Press Release: Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust

Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust’s acceptance into the Preserving Legacies program marks a  powerful step forward in reclaiming and revitalising whenua deeply scarred by historical  injustices. From 1865 to 1974, Rongowhakaata endured the confiscation of over one  million acres of land—disrupting generations of traditional practices, resource spaces,  and connections to place.  

Despite these challenges, the iwi’s whakapapa remains tightly woven into the  landscape, anchoring their ongoing eLorts to restore both ecological and cultural vitality. Through its Tūranga Whenua, Tūranga Tangata, and Tūranga Toi initiatives,  Rongowhakaata leads with purpose—reconnecting ecological corridors, strengthening  cultural resilience through storytelling, and nurturing social cohesion through art and  tradition.  

As climate change accelerates threats to land and water, this collaboration with the  Preserving Legacies program brings much-needed cultural, environmental, and  relational support. It also affirms the value of indigenous knowledge as essential to  global climate action, ensuring that the stories, practices, and lands of Rongowhakaata  are preserved not just for today, but for generations to come. 

“This opportunity enables us to extend our reach and forge meaningful  international relationships, especially at a time when the current government  shows an increasing unwillingness to act swiftly or support iwi-led climate  leadership.” Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust

