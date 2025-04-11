Timaru District Mayor Calls On South Canterbury Councils To Seize The Opportunity For Efficiency

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen has called on councils across South Canterbury to seize the opportunity to collaborate on more efficient and affordable water services.

He said: “During my tenure as Mayor I’ve heard countless discussions about collaboration among councils, yet true action has often been hindered by a preoccupation with how changes impact individual council bodies.

“As we seize the opportunity for ‘Local Water Done Well’, South Canterbury’s three councils have a chance to lead the way not only in water reform but also in revolutionising how local government services are delivered across our region.

“By forming a joint water Council Controlled Organisation (CCO), we can eliminate duplication of costs and deliver substantial savings for our ratepayers. Additionally, there would be significant cost savings in management, as we wouldn’t need to replicate roles across a population of just 65,000 people.

“This is the very model we fought for as members of Communities 4 Local Democracy, and the model that the current government has embraced and championed. Therefore, we hold the power to shape our own destiny.

“However, the success of this approach hinges on elected members demonstrating the courage to step forward and commit to transformative change. All three councils must be willing to collaborate and transition towards a model that prioritises efficiency and savings for our communities.

“In Timaru, we are implemented substantial changes to drive efficiencies, including a comprehensive line-by-line budget analysis, a review of our contracted model, and an honest evaluation of who is best positioned to deliver services.

“As Mayor of Timaru I can more effectively serve my community if I have willing partners. All three South Canterbury councils must approach this endeavour with an open mind and set a clear timeline for action.

“Our partner councils in South Canterbury have nothing to lose and everything to gain from collaboration. We already work well with our neighbours through collaborations on issues as varied as liquor licensing, environmental health, building control and roading, we’re stronger working together.

“So this isn’t about one council taking over another; it’s about working together in a smarter way and delivering better outcomes for all of the region. Smaller councils like Waimate and Mackenzie shouldn’t be afraid of collaboration; their ratepayers have just as much to gain from shared efficiencies.

“We’re already seeing this with water reform and proposed Resource Management reforms, which will also impact both Council and regional Council, so we need to get ahead of the reform roller coaster and shape our own future.

“The opportunity also extends to other areas such as building control, back-office functions like HR and finance, and even the management of community facilities.

“By sharing these functions, ratepayers can save money while also protecting local democracy.

“Importantly, staff in management positions could be based anywhere across South Canterbury, creating more flexible working environments and better work-life balance.

“If we’re serious about the future of local government, we must stop protecting outdated structures and start making decisions that prioritise our communities.

“The time for talking is over; now is the time for action. We’ll be consulting on options for water provision on the near future and I hope you all take the opportunity to have your say about how making sure your water services are fit for the future.”

© Scoop Media

