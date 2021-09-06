Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AIA NZ welcomes new Chief Technology Officer

Monday, 6 September 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: AIA

AIA NZ is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Hale as its new Chief Technology Officer.

With extensive experience in IT operations, software, and infrastructure delivery across organisations in London, New York, Auckland and Singapore, Hale joins AIA NZ from Standard Chartered Bank Singapore, where he held the role of Global Head of Technology Operations.

Hale has also held senior roles at Orion Health and ClearPoint, both based in NZ, at Thomson Reuters in New York, along with various technology roles in London following graduating in Software Engineering Management at Bournemouth University, UK.

Nick Stanhope, AIA NZ CEO, says this appointment and role is more important than ever, with technology a key enabler of AIA’s strategic priorities.

“Over the past couple of years, AIA NZ has completed a major system integration project, and significantly improved our digital tools, journeys, and systems.

“We’re in a perfect position now to build on that stable platform and accelerate our strategic priorities in technology, digital, and analytics. We’re excited to have someone of Marc’s calibre join us to lead the technology team and continue to grow our culture of technical innovation and creativity.”

Hale is excited about the technology challenges and opportunities he sees within the life and health insurance industry.

“As an industry we have a huge opportunity in front of us to continue to improve customer experiences, simplify and modernise our tech stacks, and grow our digital partnerships. Insurance IT is modernising fast, and has such a broad range of opportunities from wearable devices, microinsurance, advanced analytics, and more,” Hale says.

“At AIA NZ, we’ve made great progress in digitising customer journeys, and building our capabilities in automated

underwriting, self-service, and straight through processing. With our strategic focus on technology, digital, and analytics, we’re well placed to continue this transformation, and I’m excited to be a part of this journey.”

Hale is also pleased to be returning with his family to NZ and being a part of AIA NZ’s long-term commitment to helping New Zealanders live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

“There’s probably never been a more important time to realise the importance of our health and wellbeing. Having the opportunity to join the passionate team at AIA NZ and to connect my love for technology with wellbeing and living healthier, longer, better lives, feels like the perfect fit.”

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It's the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ's favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


