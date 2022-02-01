New Manukau Office Stars In Century 21 Awards

Century 21 Dhatt & Co in Manukau has had some key wins in Century 21 New Zealand’s fourth quarter awards for 2021, despite only opening earlier that year.

“Our newest Auckland office is off to a great start! The energized and experienced team at Dhatt & Co is squarely focused on delivering top quality service to South Auckland’s many diverse communities and fast-developing neighbourhoods,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Awards for the South Auckland franchise on Lambie Drive included Rupinder Kaur winning Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold). Ms Kaur also achieved an elite Diamond sales award, while Dhatt & Co’s Ambi Basati won Top Salesperson for Units.

Down the road, Century 21 Local Realty in Papakura had another great quarter, once again winning Top Office for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. It was also awarded Top Property Management Office Under 250 Managements, and Local Realty agent Param Randhawa won Top Salesperson GCC.

“Local Realty only opened on Papakura’s Broadway in late 2019 and they’ve won a tonne of sales awards since, including being named one of the Top 21 offices across Century 21 Australasia. Without doubt, Century 21 is a growing powerhouse in South Auckland,” says Mr Kearins.

Top Property Management Office for the Quarter Over 250 Managements was won by Century 21 Sunrise Realty in Meadowlands, and Property Manager of the Quarter

went to Molly Mclean of Century 21 Premier in Turangi.

Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Joyce Lam of Sunrise Realty. Nidhi Chadha of Century 21 Edwards Realty in Botany received the Recognition Award Sales while Jerry Li, also of Edwards Realty, was Assistant of the Quarter. The Quality Service Award went to Eli Gadsby of Century 21 Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu

Acknowledging sales success in the fourth quarter, other Diamond awards went to Iresh Tennakoon and Param Randhawa (Local Realty).

Platinum awards went to Ambi Basati (Dhatt & Co) and Ishan Sikka, Aman Kaushal, Anjali Amarasinghe and Gary Bal of Local Realty, while the Gold award went to Team Chatty & Bani (Local Realty),

Silver awards went to Ian Pepper and Barbara Craig of C21 Rural & Residential Real Estate in Huntly, Alen Moshi of C21 The Moshi Group in Wellington Central, Rebecca Fraser and Gadsby Group’s Eli Gadsby and Taye Russ (Gadsby Realty), Kanwar Dhillon (Local Realty), Patrick Barry (Premier, Turangi), Jean Johnson of C21 Jean Johnson Realty in Dargaville, and Winson He of C21 Queen Street Realty in Auckland Central.

Bronze awards went to Warren Rawiri-Walsh of C21 Platinum in Tuakau, Derryn Mayne of C21 Gold Real Estate in Manurewa, Paul Wheeler (Gadsby Realty), Fenny Ang (Edwards Realty), Andrew Pugh of C21 Premier in Palmerston North, and Katy Luo and Jeh Wasti (The Moshi Group).

“Up and down the country, Century 21’s sales stars, property managers and support staff achieved so much for clients in the fourth quarter despite a Covid-19 lockdown, a regional border, and ongoing restrictions. The Century 21 family is proven, match fit, and prepared for whatever 2022 throws at us,” says Tim Kearins.

