Nutiani’s Latest Innovations To Be Showcased At High 5 NZ Health Summit Sponsored By Fonterra

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Fonterra

Auckland, New Zealand, 23 November – Fonterra’s wellbeing nutrition solutions brand, Nutiani, will showcase its latest innovations and products aimed at supporting holistic health at the High 5 NZ Health Summit in Auckland on November 24.

The major international healthcare summit is expected to draw over 10,000 international and domestic attendees, including foreign dignitaries, government officials, industry leaders, and healthcare organisations. Fonterra, the parent company of Nutiani, is the principal sponsor.

The summit is an opportunity for Nutiani to showcase its latest innovations and products aimed at supporting holistic health through innovative nutrition solutions. Nutiani will highlight its specialty ingredient offerings at the event, including probiotics, phospholipids, and lactoferrin, and offer attendees samples of new concepts. All have been scientifically proven to support health and wellbeing needs in medical and lifestyle nutrition across all life stages, supporting people in infancy all the way through to healthy ageing.

The High 5 NZ Health Summit is set to create significant opportunities for New Zealand health, tech, and food product manufacturers, with access to top strategic partners nations including China, India, Indonesia and Singapore. Leaders who have confirmed their attendance include, the Deputy Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the director of the Chinese Institute of Food and Fermentation, leaders from China’s Consumer Goods Industry Department and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) as well as the New Zealand Health Bureau.

Angela Rowan, Fonterra’s Head of Innovation (Specialty & Powders Ingredients), Advanced Nutrition, said: "The High 5 Summit will be an unprecedented opportunity for the New Zealand health and wellbeing industry to showcase share latest products, innovation, and research with an influential and engaged global audience.

“With a growing interest worldwide in holistic nutrition solutions, and increasing consumer understanding around how mental, physical and inner health are interconnected, we’re excited to share Nutiani’s portfolio of innovative products and exchange ideas directly with the global health industry.”

Nutiani invites all attendees to visit its booth at Stand 25 during the High 5 NZ Health Summit. To learn more about Nutiani and its innovative solutions, please visit https://www.nutiani.com.

© Scoop Media

