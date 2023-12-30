Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Cable Car's One Millionth Rider Signals Post-pandemic Resurgence

Saturday, 30 December 2023, 6:42 pm
Press Release: Wellington Cable Car

  • For the first time since 2019, the Wellington Cable Car has welcomed 1 million passengers on the iconic red cars
  • The millionth passenger arrived on 30 December, just in time to celebrate the New Year

Wellington Cable Car Celebrates One Millionth Passenger Trip, Wrapping Up a Remarkable Year of Recovery

The Wellington Cable Car proudly reached a significant milestone this week, marking its one millionth passenger trip in 2023. This accomplishment crowns an exceptional year for the city's iconic transportation service, which has been an integral part of Wellington's landscape since 1902.

With its enduring charm and historical significance, the Wellington Cable Car has provided generations with not just a convenient mode of transport but a mesmerising journey through the city landscape, culminating in a panoramic vista over the city from the Kelburn Terminus.

Chief Executive Tansy Tompkins expressed immense pride, stating, "Welcoming our millionth passenger in a year is a remarkable milestone. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal local passengers, our domestic and international visitors, and our brilliant team who have all contributed to this achievement."

The resurgence of international visitors, in particular cruise passengers, has notably contributed to the Cable Car's success this year, invigorating tourism and aiding in reaching this million-passenger milestone.

"With borders fully open and the resumption of travel, the Cable Car has once again become a must-visit destination for travellers worldwide" mentioned Tompkins.

The millionth passenger journeyed aboard the Cable Car on 30 December, arriving just in time for year-end celebrations. "As we welcome in the new year, our commitment remains to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience for all who journey with us," said Tompkins.

