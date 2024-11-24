Group Travel Made Simple With Spacious Vans

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sunday, 24 November 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Rent A Car

Queenstown, New Zealand – November 24, 2024 – NZ Rent A Car Queenstown makes it easy for groups to travel together with affordable van hire in Queenstown. Perfect for families, sports teams, or groups of friends, these spacious vehicles provide plenty of room for passengers and luggage.

“Van hire is one of the most convenient ways to explore Queenstown as a group,” said a spokesperson from the company. “Booking early is key during the busy summer season.”

Find your ideal van at NZ Rent A Car Queenstown.

