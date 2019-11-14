Leading LoL eSports Players won $7.3 Million in Nov 2019

According to GoldenCasinoNews.com, the most successful League of Legends (LoL) eSports players won $7.3 million in total as of November 2019. Lee Sang-hyeok, an LoL player from South Korea, ranked first on the leading LOL players worldwide list. By Statista estimates, a 23-year old player, also known as Faker, earned over $1.2 million during his eSports gaming career.

South Korean Players Lead in Overall Earning

Ranked by their overall earnings, the top three leading players won almost $2.8 million prizes in League of Legends tournaments. The South Korean player Duke (Lee Ho-seong) took the second place on the leading LOL players list with more than 950 thousand dollars earning so far. His fellow countryman Wolf (Lee Jae-Wan) ranked third, with 613 thousand dollars prize in total.

With nine out of ten leading places on the LOL earning list, the South Korean players are dominating the League of Legend tournaments. The only exception is the 21-year old Chinese LOL player Ning (Gao, Zhen-Ning), who ranked on the tenth place with 540 thousand dollars prize money.

League of Legends Global Success

League of Legends has built a massive fanbase and a sizeable prize pool in the ten years since its release. According to the recent GoldenCasino.news research, LOL World Championships 2016 and 2018 took place in the Top 10 eSports tournament prize pool list with $11,5 million in total.

The 2018 LoL championships, which took place in South Korea, became one of the most-watched eSports events in history with almost 100 million unique viewers tuned in. The same year, the Chinese eSports team Invictus Gaming emerged victoriously and won $2.4 million in prize money.

The most recent figures show that League of Legends has an active player base of over 80 million monthly players, or over 27 million players every single day.

The full story can be read here: https://goldencasinonews.com/blog/2019/11/13/leading-lol-esports-players-won-73-million-in-november-2019/





