Lloyd Cole's golden tour, Greg Johnson shows
Lloyd Cole in NZ goes Gold
Lloyd
Cole's NZ tour is off to a great start with Lloyd and
Commotions' guitarist Neil Clark awarded gold discs by
Universal Records for Rattlesnakes' sales in
NZ. Don't miss
your chance to see - for the first time in NZ - two of the
Commotions together for a fantastic set of 30
songs! TICKETS & INFO: HERE
The pair perform in Dunedin this Friday, then Christchurch, New Plymouth (sold out), Palmerston North, Wellington, and Auckland.
Don't miss your chance to see - for the first time in NZ - two of the Commotions together for a fantastic set of 30 songs!
TICKETS & INFO: HERE
Final shows: Greg Johnson
With two sold out
shows last weekend, Greg now brings the hugely fun Christmas
Cocktail Club to Auckland, Wellington and the Kapiti Coast.
Great tunes, a cocktail or two, and long warm summer weather
- get in there!
TICKETS & INFO: HERE