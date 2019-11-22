Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lloyd Cole's golden tour, Greg Johnson shows

Friday, 22 November 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: Plus1

Lloyd Cole in NZ goes Gold

Lloyd Cole's NZ tour is off to a great start with Lloyd and Commotions' guitarist Neil Clark awarded gold discs by Universal Records for Rattlesnakes' sales in NZ.

The pair perform in Dunedin this Friday, then Christchurch, New Plymouth (sold out), Palmerston North, Wellington, and Auckland.

Don't miss your chance to see - for the first time in NZ - two of the Commotions together for a fantastic set of 30 songs!

TICKETS & INFO: HERE


Final shows: Greg Johnson

With two sold out shows last weekend, Greg now brings the hugely fun Christmas Cocktail Club to Auckland, Wellington and the Kapiti Coast. Great tunes, a cocktail or two, and long warm summer weather - get in there!

TICKETS & INFO: HERE


The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

