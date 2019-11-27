Reaching out to Kiwi families in need this Christmas

The “picture perfect” festive season is about sharing time, gifts and good food with family and friends. Sadly, this isn’t always a reality for many Kiwis. Statistics show that one in five Kiwi children are living in households without access to enough (healthy food).

Christmas Box is a heartfelt, food-filled response to reduce these statistics. What began as a local initiative from LIFE Community in 2001, has since grown into a successful endeavour that has brought hope and nourishment to the tables of more than 112 000 families in New Zealand, 13 000 families in Melbourne and 6 300 families in the Cook Islands.

Comments Lili Lemalu, Christmas Box’s LIFE Community Manager, “That’s more than 650 000 people fed! The September 2019 quarter figures (from the Ministry of Social Development), confirm that New Zealand is in a poverty crisis.” She further explains, “Frontline community workers have noted that the demand for food (and housing) has significantly increased, which is why a Christmas Box could be the decider on whether or not families celebrate Christmas.”

Filled with key ingredients such as Weet-Bix, Milo and other drink alternatives as well as staples such as rice and noodles, a Christmas Box can feed a family of four to six people. Not only that, but it helps to supplement breakfast, lunch and dinner for up to week! Partnering with over 350 community organisations such as the New Zealand Police, schools, Anglican Trust Women & Children, The Salvation Army amongst others, much thought is given to recipients.

“Without Christmas Box, we wouldn’t be having Christmas. We can now have Christmas dinner and enough food to last for a while. You have brought joy to our family and smiles on our kids’ faces.” - Christmas Box recipient.

Spreading the cheer

The demand for Christmas Box continues to grow year-on-year. And so, Kiwis like you and I, have an even bigger challenge to help bring a hope-filled Christmas to the table.

One mum, diagnosed with a terminal illness, has expressed how huge an impact Christmas Box has had on her family, “Christmas looked bleak for us this year, as we struggled to make ends meet each week. I get embarrassed when I have to ask for help. So to be given a Christmas Box, I cannot express the gratitude I feel.”

For every $30 you donate, a sponsor gifts an additional $45 to each box. That means you’ll be gifting one family a $75 box worth of food.

For more information, donations and information regarding next year’s campaign, please visit http://christmasbox.co.nz/

