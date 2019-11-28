Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Watson's Getting Sober For The End Of The World!

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Darren Watson

MEDIA RELEASE
28 November 2019
For immediate release

Watson's Getting Sober For The End Of The World!

Wellington singer-songwriter Darren Watson (Chicago Smoke Shop, Planet Key) is seeking $3500 from his fans so he can press, print and distribute his new album, Getting Sober For The End Of The World.

Rewards for pledges include pre-orders of album downloads, compact discs, house concerts, and a host of other opportunities for his fans to engage directly with him.

Watson is working on the new project of all original material at his home studio in Ngaio. The resulting album will be his first entirely self-recorded and mixed album. It will follow on from 2018's Too Many Millionaires, which was well received in New Zealand and critically praised in the UK and USA. Too Many Millionaires was also fan funded. It reached #1 on the IMNZ Album Chart and #3 on the Official NZ Album Chart.

The Getting Sober For The End Of The World campaign runs on the NZ crowdfunding platform Pledge Me until January 30, 2020.


Pledge Me page:
https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/

Video:
https://youtu.be/18DY0mnBzPQ

Release ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Darren Watson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 