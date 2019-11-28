Watson's Getting Sober For The End Of The World!

28 November 2019

For immediate release



Wellington singer-songwriter Darren Watson (Chicago Smoke Shop, Planet Key) is seeking $3500 from his fans so he can press, print and distribute his new album, Getting Sober For The End Of The World. Rewards for pledges include pre-orders of album downloads, compact discs, house concerts, and a host of other opportunities for his fans to engage directly with him. Watson is working on the new project of all original material at his home studio in Ngaio. The resulting album will be his first entirely self-recorded and mixed album. It will follow on from 2018's Too Many Millionaires, which was well received in New Zealand and critically praised in the UK and USA. Too Many Millionaires was also fan funded. It reached #1 on the IMNZ Album Chart and #3 on the Official NZ Album Chart. The Getting Sober For The End Of The World campaign runs on the NZ crowdfunding platform Pledge Me until January 30, 2020.

https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/ Video:

https://youtu.be/18DY0mnBzPQ

